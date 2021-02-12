Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $435.00 to $480.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Tyler Technologies traded as high as $466.43 and last traded at $466.05, with a volume of 253156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $450.62.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.91.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total value of $2,855,629.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,287,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $4,122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,311,429.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 963.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

