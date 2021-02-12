Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Reaches New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $197.50 and last traded at $193.65, with a volume of 16294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.71.

The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZG. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $134.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Zillow Group by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after purchasing an additional 86,533 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 79,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of -102.35 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.97.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

