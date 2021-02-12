Investors Buy Large Volume of Clever Leaves Call Options (NASDAQ:CLVR)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 27,396 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 630% compared to the average volume of 3,752 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clever Leaves during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Clever Leaves during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in Clever Leaves during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clever Leaves during the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Clever Leaves during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVR opened at $15.82 on Friday. Clever Leaves has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, produces, and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids. It invests and operates in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

