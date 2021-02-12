Sundial Growers Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 416,611 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 230% compared to the average volume of 126,245 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 128.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 183,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 243,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

Separately, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDL opened at $2.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Sundial Growers has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 7.01.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 187.67% and a negative net margin of 415.89%. The company had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sundial Growers will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.