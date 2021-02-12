Contrasting Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) & Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)

Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) and Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Just Eat alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Just Eat and Daiwa Securities Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Eat 0 0 1 0 3.00 Daiwa Securities Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Just Eat and Daiwa Securities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Eat N/A N/A N/A Daiwa Securities Group 10.18% 4.50% 0.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Just Eat and Daiwa Securities Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Eat $1.04 billion 7.25 $110.39 million N/A N/A Daiwa Securities Group $6.17 billion 1.36 $555.19 million N/A N/A

Daiwa Securities Group has higher revenue and earnings than Just Eat.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Daiwa Securities Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Just Eat has a beta of -2.05, meaning that its stock price is 305% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daiwa Securities Group has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Daiwa Securities Group beats Just Eat on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Just Eat Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance. The Retail segment offers online and telephone-based securities-related services through a network of 168 branches and sales offices, as well as non-face-to-face channels comprising the Internet and a call center. The Wholesale segment offers sales and trading services of stock, bonds, foreign exchange, and derivative products primarily to institutional investors, investors of business, and financial and public-interest corporations; and investment banking services, such as underwriting of securities, M&A advisory, etc. The Asset Management segment structures and manages investment trusts primarily for individual investors and financial institutions; provides investment advisory services; and manages assets. The Investment segment is involved in the loans, private equity, and real estate, as well as energy, infrastructure, and resource investment activities. It also offers research and consulting, information systems, banking, insurance, wrap account, inheritance-related, and other support services; and engages in the securities-related, investment advisory and agency, and investment management businesses, as well as lending and borrowing of real estate properties. The company was formerly known as Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Daiwa Securities Group Inc. in 1999. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.