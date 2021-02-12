Critical Contrast: Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) versus Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC)

Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) and Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Online Vacation Center and Booking’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Online Vacation Center $20.92 million 0.73 $2.93 million N/A N/A Booking $15.07 billion 5.87 $4.87 billion $102.57 21.05

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than Online Vacation Center.

Volatility and Risk

Online Vacation Center has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Booking has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Online Vacation Center and Booking, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Online Vacation Center 0 0 0 0 N/A Booking 1 19 10 0 2.30

Booking has a consensus target price of $1,960.28, indicating a potential downside of 9.22%. Given Booking’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Booking is more favorable than Online Vacation Center.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.8% of Booking shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.3% of Online Vacation Center shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Booking shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Online Vacation Center and Booking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Online Vacation Center N/A N/A N/A Booking 15.68% 25.72% 5.84%

Summary

Booking beats Online Vacation Center on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Online Vacation Center

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents. It also publishes three travel newsletters, such as Top Travel Deals, Spotlight, and TravelFlash; and operates a Website that connects travelers with Websites to purchase hotel, resort, and vacation packages. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

