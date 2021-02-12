Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.55 Million

Brokerages predict that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will report $84.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.96 million. Inseego posted sales of $52.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year sales of $312.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $309.72 million to $314.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $357.40 million, with estimates ranging from $347.30 million to $372.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

In other Inseego news, Director Brian Miller sold 493,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $7,072,514.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 41,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $615,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,190,994 shares of company stock valued at $64,310,199 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 550.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Inseego by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 122,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $18.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.92. Inseego has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $21.93.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

