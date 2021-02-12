Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Upgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Pareto Securities cut Securitas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded Securitas from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Securitas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Securitas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCTBF opened at $14.90 on Monday. Securitas has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56.

Securitas AB offers security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

