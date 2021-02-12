JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

