China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Upgraded at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

CHVKF opened at $3.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34. China Vanke has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $3.95.

About China Vanke

China Vanke Co, Ltd., a real-estate company, develops and sells properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential, retail, and office properties; and other ancillary facilities. The company also provides property management and related services to purchasers and tenants of its own developed residential properties and shopping arcades, as well as to the external property developers; and undertakes construction contracts.

