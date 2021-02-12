China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Upgraded at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
CHVKF opened at $3.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34. China Vanke has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $3.95.
About China Vanke
Further Reading: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.