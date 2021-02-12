Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AFRM. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.29.
Shares of Affirm stock opened at $139.99 on Monday. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $90.01 and a fifty-two week high of $146.90.
Affirm Company Profile
Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, we are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.
See Also: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.