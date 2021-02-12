Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AFRM. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $139.99 on Monday. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $90.01 and a fifty-two week high of $146.90.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 12,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $604,415.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $377,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Founders Fund V. Management, Ll acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $3,675,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, we are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.

