Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $57.00 target price on the casino operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Union Gaming Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.53.

NYSE LVS opened at $55.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.55 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $71.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

