The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $310.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $240.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $272.48.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $289.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $290.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.45. The stock has a market cap of $104.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

In other news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 842 shares in the company, valued at $202,804.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total transaction of $488,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,015,146 shares of company stock worth $491,827,782 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,299,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

