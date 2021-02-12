Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) PT Set at €60.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €60.68 ($71.39).

Get Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) alerts:

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) stock opened at €65.50 ($77.06) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €50.13 and a 200 day moving average of €41.32. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 12 month low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 12 month high of €56.12 ($66.02). The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 66.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.