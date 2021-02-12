Warburg Research Reiterates “€39.00” Price Target for 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI)

Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DRI. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.20 ($23.76) target price on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Independent Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.94 ($30.52).

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) stock opened at €21.35 ($25.12) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a 12 month low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 12 month high of €27.03 ($31.80). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 10.57.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

