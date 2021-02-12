Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Yelp in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the local business review company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Yelp alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

NYSE YELP opened at $37.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average is $26.45. Yelp has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Yelp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,175,260 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $267,088,000 after purchasing an additional 76,463 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020,503 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $80,772,000 after buying an additional 636,874 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Yelp by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,952,687 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $129,134,000 after buying an additional 393,953 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,677 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after buying an additional 350,148 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $12,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,134,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,146,830 shares of company stock valued at $35,541,963 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.