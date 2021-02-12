Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Community Financial Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Community Financial in a research note issued on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Community Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Get The Community Financial alerts:

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.35. The Community Financial had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 17.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of The Community Financial stock opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The Community Financial has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $33.96. The firm has a market cap of $164.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average is $24.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCFC. CWM LLC raised its holdings in The Community Financial by 1,639.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 36,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Community Financial by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,580 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in The Community Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The Community Financial by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Community Financial by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The Community Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

The Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for The Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.