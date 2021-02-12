DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) Insider Cormac McCarthy Purchases 800 Shares

DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) insider Cormac McCarthy acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,710 ($74.60) per share, with a total value of £45,680 ($59,681.21).

DCC stock opened at GBX 5,708 ($74.58) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. DCC plc has a one year low of GBX 3,463 ($45.24) and a one year high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,582.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,870.60.

Get DCC plc (DCC.L) alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,450 ($97.33) price objective on shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) from GBX 7,393 ($96.59) to GBX 7,569 ($98.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,126.22 ($93.10).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for DCC plc (DCC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC plc (DCC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.