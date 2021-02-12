Anneka Kingan Buys 56 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) (LON:SBRE) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) (LON:SBRE) insider Anneka Kingan purchased 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £150.08 ($196.08).

Anneka Kingan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Anneka Kingan purchased 53 shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 285 ($3.72) per share, for a total transaction of £151.05 ($197.35).

LON SBRE opened at GBX 259 ($3.38) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 272.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 261.49. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 155.64 ($2.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 335 ($4.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £647.50 million and a P/E ratio of 14.89.

Sabre Insurance Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

