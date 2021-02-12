Brokers Set Expectations for TransAlta Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TransAlta in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TAC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.84.

TAC stock opened at $9.31 on Thursday. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.32 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.44%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,435,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after purchasing an additional 136,223 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,647,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,665,000 after purchasing an additional 508,500 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,062,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,926,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 94,245 shares during the period. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.