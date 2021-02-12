Hydro One Limited (H.TO) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Hydro One Limited (H.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on H. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$29.58.

Shares of TSE H opened at C$28.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$17.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.43. Hydro One Limited has a 1 year low of C$20.25 and a 1 year high of C$30.57.

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

