Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.82) target price by Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

JEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €28.07 ($33.03).

JEN stock opened at €29.04 ($34.16) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 34.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is €26.29 and its 200-day moving average is €24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Jenoptik AG has a 1 year low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a 1 year high of €30.22 ($35.55).

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

