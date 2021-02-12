Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €275.00 Price Target for Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($323.53) target price on Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LIN. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nord/LB set a €214.00 ($251.76) price objective on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) price objective on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €213.00 ($250.59) price objective on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €239.07 ($281.25).

ETR:LIN opened at €209.00 ($245.88) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €212.30 and its 200-day moving average is €208.20. Linde plc has a 52-week low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a 52-week high of €226.40 ($266.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $109.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

