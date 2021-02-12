Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) a €64.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NDA has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Warburg Research set a €71.30 ($83.88) target price on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €64.90 ($76.35).

ETR:NDA opened at €66.96 ($78.78) on Monday. Aurubis AG has a 12 month low of €30.05 ($35.35) and a 12 month high of €72.02 ($84.73). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €65.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of €61.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.13.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

