The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) a €33.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.70 ($33.76) target price on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. United Internet AG (UTDI.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €38.19 ($44.93).

UTDI opened at €38.10 ($44.82) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €36.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.89. United Internet AG has a twelve month low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a twelve month high of €43.88 ($51.62). The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

