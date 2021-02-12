Head-To-Head Survey: Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) & Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Merus has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hypera has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

62.6% of Merus shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Merus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Merus and Hypera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus $31.13 million 24.20 -$55.15 million ($2.33) -10.23 Hypera $834.89 million 4.76 $294.97 million N/A N/A

Hypera has higher revenue and earnings than Merus.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Merus and Hypera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hypera 0 0 1 0 3.00

Merus presently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.43%. Given Merus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Merus is more favorable than Hypera.

Profitability

This table compares Merus and Hypera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus -295.98% -78.70% -36.12% Hypera N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hypera beats Merus on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer. The company is also developing MCLA-117 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia; and MCLA-158, which is in a phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition, its research and development stage bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-129, which is being developed in collaboration with Betta Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd; MCLA-145, which is being developed in collaboration with Incyte Corporation; and clinical programs to explore potential combination therapies or indication. Merus N.V. has collaborations with Caris Life Sciences to detect NRG1 fusions in cancer patients; and Loxo Oncology at Lilly to discover novel T-Cell Re-directing bispecific antibodies. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

About Hypera

Hypera S.A. operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands. The company also provides nutrition, sweeteners, and vitamin supplement products under the Tamarine, Vitasay 50+, BiotÃ´nico Fontoura, and Zero-Cal brands; and similar and generic medicines under the Neo QuÃ­mica, Torsilax, Neosoro, Doralgina, Flavonid, and Histamin brands. It sells its products through distributors and wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Hypermarcas S.A. and changed its name to Hypera S.A. in February 2018. Hypera S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

