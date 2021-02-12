Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading 6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) traded up 6% during trading on Wednesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $66.00. The stock traded as high as $63.50 and last traded at $63.18. 36,074,449 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 24,018,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.61.

Several other research firms have also commented on UBER. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,367,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,356,040. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.