Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $1.15 to $1.20. The stock had previously closed at $0.93, but opened at $1.09. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 193,070 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,609,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 666,546 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 15,802,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after buying an additional 131,322 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 51,096 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,351,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 654,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $719.72 million, a P/E ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.51.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

