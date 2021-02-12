Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Shares Up 20% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) shot up 20% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.25. 14,922,905 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,047% from the average session volume of 1,300,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.
The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20.
In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 29,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,644. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 17,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 646,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,053.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 39,094 shares of company stock worth $180,000. Insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $403.07 million, a P/E ratio of -64.58 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37.
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.
