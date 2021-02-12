Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HRMY) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on February 15th

Harmony Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:HRMY) lock-up period will end on Monday, February 15th. Harmony Biosciences had issued 5,348,837 shares in its IPO on August 19th. The total size of the offering was $128,372,088 based on an initial share price of $24.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

HRMY stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.17.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

