Crown (NYSE:CCK) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $101.62 and last traded at $100.07, with a volume of 12188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.73.

The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. Crown’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Get Crown alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Crown by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,262,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,258,000 after buying an additional 402,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,601,000 after purchasing an additional 232,266 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,097,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,108,000 after purchasing an additional 202,515 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,461,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,321,000 after purchasing an additional 83,950 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,015,000 after purchasing an additional 470,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19.

About Crown (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.