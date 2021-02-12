Crown (NYSE:CCK) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $101.62 and last traded at $100.07, with a volume of 12188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.73.
The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. Crown’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.15.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19.
About Crown (NYSE:CCK)
Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.
