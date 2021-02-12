Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) (TSE:TF) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at TD Securities

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) (TSE:TF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) from C$9.80 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.00.

Get Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) alerts:

Shares of TF stock opened at C$8.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.45. The stock has a market cap of C$708.57 million and a PE ratio of 15.13. Timbercreek Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of C$5.91 and a 1 year high of C$10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.46, a quick ratio of 70.69 and a current ratio of 71.11.

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) (TSE:TF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO)’s payout ratio is 119.17%.

In other Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) news, Director Ugo Bizzarri sold 21,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.76, for a total transaction of C$186,064.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$95,015.70.

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.