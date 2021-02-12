Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) PT Lowered to C$26.50

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$28.50 to C$26.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TXG. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) to C$34.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.56.

Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$16.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.52.

In related news, Director Michael Darren Murphy sold 5,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.46, for a total transaction of C$101,494.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$137,934.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

