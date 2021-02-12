Stifel Nicolaus Increases Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$21.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 59.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on WEED. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$32.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$23.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$20.20 to C$27.78 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$41.83.

Shares of TSE WEED opened at C$51.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market cap of C$19.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of C$12.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.33.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

