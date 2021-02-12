TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$151.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on X. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial cut TMX Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$150.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of X opened at C$130.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.98. TMX Group has a one year low of C$84.50 and a one year high of C$144.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.67, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$125.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$131.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

