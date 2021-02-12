SVF Investment Corp.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on February 17th (OTCMKTS:SVFAU)

SVF Investment’s (OTCMKTS:SVFAU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, February 17th. SVF Investment had issued 52,500,000 shares in its IPO on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $525,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVFAU opened at $14.50 on Friday. SVF Investment has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

SVF Investment Company Profile

There is no company description available for SVF Investment Corp.

