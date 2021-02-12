Global Synergy Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:GSAQU) Quiet Period To End on February 17th

Global Synergy Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:GSAQU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, February 17th. Global Synergy Acquisition had issued 22,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GSAQU opened at $10.49 on Friday. Global Synergy Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

