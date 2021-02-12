Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Up 211.1% in January

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 211.1% from the January 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 671,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:JRVMF opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. Jervois Mining has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.44.
Jervois Mining Company Profile
