Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Up 211.1% in January

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 211.1% from the January 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 671,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:JRVMF opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. Jervois Mining has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.44.

Get Jervois Mining alerts:

Jervois Mining Company Profile

Jervois Mining Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Australia, and Uganda. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, tin, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho. The company was founded in 1962 and is based in Hawthorn East, Australia.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Jervois Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jervois Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.