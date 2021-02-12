FY2020 EPS Estimates for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Lifted by Wedbush

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Wedbush also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Del Taco Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ TACO opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $371.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Aptman bought 88,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $658,244.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,781.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 454.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

