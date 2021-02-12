Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report issued on Monday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $15.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.49.

In related news, EVP Victoria Livshitz purchased 126,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,476,720.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 199,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 679.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

