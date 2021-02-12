FY2020 Earnings Forecast for ONEOK, Inc. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of ONEOK in a research note issued on Monday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Sibal now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.25. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for ONEOK’s FY2020 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OKE. Citigroup upped their price objective on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.68.

ONEOK stock opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.35. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 6.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 779,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,257,000 after acquiring an additional 45,965 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in ONEOK by 25.6% during the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 11,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in ONEOK by 39.7% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 31,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 35.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 28,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

