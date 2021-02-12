Insider Buying: Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) (LON:YNGA) Insider Buys £67,500 in Stock

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) (LON:YNGA) insider Stephen Goodyear acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, with a total value of £67,500 ($88,189.18).
Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) stock opened at GBX 1,380 ($18.03) on Friday. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 12 month low of GBX 770 ($10.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,680 ($21.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,238.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,056.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £474.59 million and a PE ratio of -39.88.
Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) Company Profile
