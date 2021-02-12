Insider Buying: Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) (LON:YNGA) Insider Buys £67,500 in Stock

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) (LON:YNGA) insider Stephen Goodyear acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, with a total value of £67,500 ($88,189.18).

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) stock opened at GBX 1,380 ($18.03) on Friday. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 12 month low of GBX 770 ($10.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,680 ($21.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,238.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,056.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £474.59 million and a PE ratio of -39.88.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

