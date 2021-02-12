Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.69). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $78.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.35.

Shake Shack stock opened at $130.76 on Thursday. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $138.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.16, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.99.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $903,563.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,764.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $59,402.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 545,965 shares of company stock valued at $52,347,116 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,563,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,646,000 after acquiring an additional 500,504 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 376,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,251,000 after acquiring an additional 71,746 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after acquiring an additional 125,165 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 218,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 202,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after acquiring an additional 21,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

