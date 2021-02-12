Piper Sandler Weighs in on Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Driven Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Driven Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

DRVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Driven Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

Shares of DRVN opened at $32.87 on Thursday. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

In related news, insider Kyle L. Marshall bought 2,220 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $59,895.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at $635,271.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gabriel C. Mendoza bought 30,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $893,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 251,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,477,379.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

