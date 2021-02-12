The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) Insider Buys £113.28 in Stock

The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) insider Neal Narendra Gandhi bought 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £113.28 ($148.00).

Shares of The Panoply stock opened at GBX 175 ($2.29) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 182.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 145.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £121.14 million and a PE ratio of -18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75. The Panoply Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 40.20 ($0.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 217 ($2.84).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th.

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

