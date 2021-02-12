National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) Insider Buys £153.18 in Stock

National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) insider John Pettigrew acquired 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 851 ($11.12) per share, for a total transaction of £153.18 ($200.13).

National Grid plc (NG.L) stock opened at GBX 855 ($11.17) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 876.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 895.73. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £30.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on NG. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) from GBX 1,062 ($13.88) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,009 ($13.18).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

