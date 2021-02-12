Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) to “Hold”

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Mercury General Corp. is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California. The company offers automobile policyholders the following types of coverage: bodily injury liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist, property damage liability, comprehensive, collision and other hazards specified in the policy. “
Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mercury General has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $57.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.38.
Mercury General Company Profile
Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.
