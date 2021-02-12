Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) to “Hold”

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercury General Corp. is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California. The company offers automobile policyholders the following types of coverage: bodily injury liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist, property damage liability, comprehensive, collision and other hazards specified in the policy. “

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mercury General has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $57.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Mercury General by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 19,999 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 610.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

