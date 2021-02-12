Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nutrien in a report released on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $2.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.27. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CSFB set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$57.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.71.

Shares of NTR stock opened at C$69.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.72. Nutrien has a one year low of C$34.80 and a one year high of C$70.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,077.84%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

