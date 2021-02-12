Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.90.

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 247.85 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 29,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

