Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.90.
NASDAQ SBLK opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 247.85 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 29,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.
Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.
