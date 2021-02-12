Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut Avaya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Avaya in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Avaya has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.27.

Get Avaya alerts:

NYSE AVYA opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.72.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avaya will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avaya news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $267,988.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 905.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 3rd quarter worth $197,000.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.